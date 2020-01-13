Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.28 and a 52 week high of $92.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

