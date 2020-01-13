Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Viridian Ria LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $179.41 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.54 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

