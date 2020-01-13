Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

