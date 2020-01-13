Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $299.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $300.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.