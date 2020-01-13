Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,533 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 116,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

