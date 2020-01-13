Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $711.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.50 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

