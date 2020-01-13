Velas Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,044,790,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,708,175 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

