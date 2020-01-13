Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.14. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

