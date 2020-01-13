Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $157.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

