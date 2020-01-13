Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $615,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veritex by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

