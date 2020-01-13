Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.64 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

