Viacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $57,758.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00615273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,669 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

