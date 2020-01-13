Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $418,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.