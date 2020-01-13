Viridian Ria LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after buying an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,783,000.

IJH opened at $204.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.49 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average is $195.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

