Viridian Ria LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $310.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $312.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

