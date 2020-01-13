Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.