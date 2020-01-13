Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 75.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.42.

NYSE:V opened at $193.77 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

