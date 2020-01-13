Vittal Vasista Sells 7,500 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.