Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a $59.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

