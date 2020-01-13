Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

WMT opened at $116.38 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $332.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

