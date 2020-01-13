Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $261.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

