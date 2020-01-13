Wedbush Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $235.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $223.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $224.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

