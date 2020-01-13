Wells Fargo & Co Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $100.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.27.

LPL Financial stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

