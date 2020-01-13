Wells Fargo & Co Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $100.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

