Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,351 shares of company stock worth $1,757,953. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.94 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

