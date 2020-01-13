Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,237.00

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,237 ($55.74) and last traded at GBX 4,190 ($55.12), with a volume of 36777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,119 ($54.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,839.44 ($50.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,930.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,695.60.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

