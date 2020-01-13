WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WPX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of WPX opened at $13.32 on Monday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WPX Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

