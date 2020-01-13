Zacks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

BAK stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

