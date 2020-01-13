Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

DOOO opened at $44.40 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Signition LP grew its stake in BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BRP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

