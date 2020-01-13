Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of LONE opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.95. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

