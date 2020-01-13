Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.56.

MGP stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

