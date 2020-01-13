Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of MSM opened at $75.59 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,612,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $13,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 166,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

