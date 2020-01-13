Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

