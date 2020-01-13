Zacks Investment Research Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $20.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. Corporate insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 70.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

