Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

EIDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.