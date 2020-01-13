Zacks: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LCNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LCNB by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter worth $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.32 on Monday. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

