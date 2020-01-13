zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.33 ($117.83).

zooplus stock opened at €80.60 ($93.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $564.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €80.90 ($94.07) and a fifty-two week high of €137.10 ($159.42).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

