zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.80

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €79.80 ($92.79) and last traded at €79.90 ($92.91), with a volume of 1633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €79.00 ($91.86).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.33 ($117.83).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $564.47 million and a PE ratio of -80.50.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

