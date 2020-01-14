-$0.09 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.18). Olin reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 469,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Olin has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

