$0.26 EPS Expected for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.81.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

