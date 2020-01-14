-$1.05 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.89). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($9.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zogenix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 67.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.00. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.