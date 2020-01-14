1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Mizuho Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MFG) Financial Comparison

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH alerts:

1.4% of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 2.21 $2.16 million N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 1.09 $760.24 million $0.42 7.24

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group -0.04% 5.55% 0.25%

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.