$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 87.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,781 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Coty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coty by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coty by 101.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

