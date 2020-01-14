2,300 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,329,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,143,530,000 after buying an additional 182,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 85,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $7,442,196.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,591,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,637.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,410,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $88,615,625 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

GRMN opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

