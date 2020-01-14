4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,350 ($44.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,225.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,955.25.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

