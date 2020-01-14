8,840 Shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

