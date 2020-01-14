921 Shares in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 278,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGPI opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

