ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

