Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

NYSE:AYI opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

