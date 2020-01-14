Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $345.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $231.96 and a 12 month high of $345.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.